First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 62,027 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 1.1%

HYLS traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $39.80. 73,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,810. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

