First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Joseph upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.55.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM opened at C$30.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.83. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The stock has a market cap of C$21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 13.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. 19.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.