First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.27.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $22.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 8.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

