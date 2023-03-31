First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 443 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.75. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.