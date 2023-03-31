First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 149 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.