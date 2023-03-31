First Affirmative Financial Network Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $127.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.86. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.