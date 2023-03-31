First Affirmative Financial Network Has $555,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in American Tower were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $201.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

