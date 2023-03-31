First Affirmative Financial Network Has $248,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,730,000 after buying an additional 452,691 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $491.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $217.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.00.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.