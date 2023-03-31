First Affirmative Financial Network Cuts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.0 %

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $254.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.84.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.