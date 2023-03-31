Filecoin (FIL) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.67 or 0.00019950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.33 billion and $175.67 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 411,158,586 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

