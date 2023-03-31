Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$9.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.57.
FSZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Fiera Capital Stock Performance
Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$628.39 million, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$7.50 and a 12 month high of C$10.54.
Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement
Fiera Capital Company Profile
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
Further Reading
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.