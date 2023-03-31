Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$9.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.57.

FSZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$628.39 million, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$7.50 and a 12 month high of C$10.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 358.33%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

