Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

