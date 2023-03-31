EVR (LON:EVRH) Shares Up 1.1%

EVR Holdings PLC (LON:EVRH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). 18,540,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 5,832,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

EVR Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.32.

EVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVR Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and curation of virtual reality content for distribution and consumption through its own platform in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.