Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.58. Evogene shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 91,701 shares trading hands.

Evogene Trading Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Evogene by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Evogene by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.

