Evmos (EVMOS) Tops One Day Volume of $1.55 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $120.77 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001412 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Evmos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.