Everdome (DOME) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.36 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Everdome has a total market cap of $22.55 million and $2.36 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

