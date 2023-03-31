Evercore ISI Lowers Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $25.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.63.

CUZ stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.32%.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 461.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

