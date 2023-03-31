Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Trading Up 14.8%

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Rating) shares were up 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Eurocash Stock Up 24.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

About Eurocash

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

