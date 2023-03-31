Ethereum (ETH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.38 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. Ethereum has a total market cap of $221.25 billion and $9.38 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,836.74 or 0.06459540 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00062041 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00021326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00039385 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

