Ethereum Classic Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $20.69 or 0.00072293 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.90 billion and approximately $132.74 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,639.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00314922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00549261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00433565 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003527 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,189,101 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

