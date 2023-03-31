ERC20 Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.47 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.98 million and approximately $54.47 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029311 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003423 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00202442 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,424.75 or 1.00064760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01052277 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $129.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.