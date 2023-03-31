Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $785.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $755.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $780.94.

Equinix Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $702.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. Equinix has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $706.09 and its 200 day moving average is $655.25.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $3.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,535.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,093.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

