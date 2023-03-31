Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Given New GBX 164 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equals Group (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 149 ($1.83) to GBX 164 ($2.01) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Equals Group Trading Up 4.6 %
EQLS opened at GBX 91 ($1.12) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.32. The company has a market capitalization of £165.13 million, a P/E ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.43. Equals Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70.10 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 100.89 ($1.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.
About Equals Group
