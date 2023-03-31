Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Given New GBX 164 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equals Group (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 149 ($1.83) to GBX 164 ($2.01) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equals Group Trading Up 4.6 %

EQLS opened at GBX 91 ($1.12) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.32. The company has a market capitalization of £165.13 million, a P/E ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.43. Equals Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70.10 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 100.89 ($1.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.

Get Equals Group alerts:

About Equals Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.