EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EOG. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.68.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $113.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.28. EOG Resources has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,020 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,927 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $53,610,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.