Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $93,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,536,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,049,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 135,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $231.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.33. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $169.04 and a 12-month high of $263.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Enstar Group

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

