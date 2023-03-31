Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Stock Price Down 7%

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.86. Approximately 6,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 10,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Engine Gaming and Media Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.47. The company has a market cap of C$28.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.41.

About Engine Gaming and Media

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.

Featured Articles

