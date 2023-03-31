Energi Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.89 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.89 million and approximately $194,342.98 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00061704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039724 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018035 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,059,543 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

