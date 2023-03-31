Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Up 81.8% in March

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENLAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enel from €7.30 ($7.85) to €7.60 ($8.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

ENLAY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $6.07. 366,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. Enel has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.52%.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution of natural gas. Its business lines include Enel Green Power, and Thermal Generation, Global Energy and Commodity Management, Global Infrastructure and Networks, Enel X Global Retail and Global Emobility. It also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions.

