Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Up to $2.56

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.62. Enel Chile shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 97,346 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Enel Chile by 1,694.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

