Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Up to $2.56

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.62. Enel Chile shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 97,346 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Enel Chile Trading Up 3.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enel Chile (ENIC)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.