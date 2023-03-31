EMX Royalty’s (EMX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

EMX Royalty Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of EMX stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. EMX Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 251.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 60.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.