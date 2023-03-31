Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$55.85 on Friday. Emera has a 12 month low of C$48.63 and a 12 month high of C$65.23. The company has a market cap of C$15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

