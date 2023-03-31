Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Update

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,995,500 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 9,091,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 109,955.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 58 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of THQQF stock remained flat at $4.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. Embracer Group AB has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

Further Reading

