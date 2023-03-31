ELIS Hits One Day Volume of $1,300.34 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. ELIS has a market capitalization of $28.21 million and approximately $1,300.34 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018196 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00202319 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,461.90 or 1.00034706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12021383 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $290.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

