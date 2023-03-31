Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.85. 958,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,950. The company has a market cap of $324.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.