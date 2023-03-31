Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 2.1% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $340.69 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $323.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.