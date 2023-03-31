Electroneum Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $44.63 million and approximately $52,774.91 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003528 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00010352 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,942,668,724 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

