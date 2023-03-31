Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Electromed Trading Down 0.8 %

ELMD stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 million, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. Electromed has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.