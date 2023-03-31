Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.75. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

