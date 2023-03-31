Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.75. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.95.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
