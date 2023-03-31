Edward Smolyansky Sells 28,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,409,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,067.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $90,150.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.06. 151,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,910. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 million, a PE ratio of 101.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

