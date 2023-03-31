Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Lowered by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $169.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.58. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

