East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Up 18.5% in March

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 167.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 78,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 360.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 43.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

