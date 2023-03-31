E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Shares of E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 2200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on E Automotive from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

E Automotive Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$170.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

