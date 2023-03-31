Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $140.00

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $140.00 and last traded at $139.16, with a volume of 62883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

Duolingo Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $18,166,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $18,166,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Clemens sold 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $2,365,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,904.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,907 shares of company stock valued at $28,358,860 in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

