DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 15.8% in March

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,100 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 446,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of DSS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DSS stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

DSS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DSS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. 107,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,192. DSS has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.36.

DSS Company Profile

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Product Packaging, Commercial Lending, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, and Securities and Investment Management.

