Dolphin Entertainment’s (DLPN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 278.38% from the company’s current price.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.47. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

Institutional Trading of Dolphin Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment consists of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

