Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) is BetterWealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

BetterWealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 6.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $14,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

DFSV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,228. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

