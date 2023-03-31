Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,326,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 507,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 102,589 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,758,000 after purchasing an additional 725,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 117,322 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $28.35 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

