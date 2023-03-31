Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 0.2% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 55,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFUS opened at $43.79 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.