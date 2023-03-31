Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Stock Holdings Raised by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 51,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DIHP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 541,787 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $847.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

