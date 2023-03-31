Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 980.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,210 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 928,503 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.